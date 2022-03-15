ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

