Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

