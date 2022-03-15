Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.33 Million

Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) will announce sales of $246.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $996.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

