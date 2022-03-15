Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $55.59 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

