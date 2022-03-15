NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 13th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Tuesday. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

