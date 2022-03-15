NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 114,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuZee in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuZee in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 79,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,985. NuZee has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

