Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Nutanix worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,667,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 283,823 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

