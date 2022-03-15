Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

