NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 51,104 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,835.79.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28.

TSE NG opened at C$9.66 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.91.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

