NOV (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $24,060,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.