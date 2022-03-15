NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 303,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of NOV worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

