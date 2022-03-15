Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 566,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619,879. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

