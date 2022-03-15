Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $30.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. 22,311,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,619,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

