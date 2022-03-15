Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.46. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,828. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nordson by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nordson by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

