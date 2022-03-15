nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.67. nLIGHT shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 6,993 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

