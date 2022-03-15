Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Critical Contrast

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 2 0 2.25 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 98.33%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Nikola.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 30,867.52 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -3.95 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

