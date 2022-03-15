NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $173.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $120.72 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 76426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

