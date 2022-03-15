NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.95%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,685,549.02.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

