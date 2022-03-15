NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $10.79 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

