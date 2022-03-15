Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,189.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. Nexans has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPRF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nexans from €92.00 ($101.10) to €91.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

