Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

