Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3,171.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.