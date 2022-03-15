Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

