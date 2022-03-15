Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 16,920.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VBI Vaccines worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.