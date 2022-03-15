Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,875 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,039. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

