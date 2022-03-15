Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neovasc (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

NVCN opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Neovasc has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

