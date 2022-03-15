Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.35 ($92.69).

Shares of NEM traded up €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.90 ($81.21). The stock had a trading volume of 141,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The business has a fifty day moving average of €81.19 and a 200 day moving average of €91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

