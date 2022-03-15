Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

