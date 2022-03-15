Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Nearmap stock remained flat at $$0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nearmap has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

