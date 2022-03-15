NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded NatWest Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 217.80 ($2.83) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.23. The firm has a market cap of £24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.