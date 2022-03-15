National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$195.60.

TSE:FNV opened at C$196.77 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.00 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

