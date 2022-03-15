Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $108.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

