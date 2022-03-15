Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 175,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

THRY stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

