MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 10,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.42.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.