MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $111.12. 10,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

