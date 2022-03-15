Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,425 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 85.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 469,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 7,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

