Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $9.23 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,119. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.