Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $772,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Kadant were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kadant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kadant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,120. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.