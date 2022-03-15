Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $42.06 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.28% of Nordson worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,828. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

