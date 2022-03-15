Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for about 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.49. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

