Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MCL stock opened at GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.12. The company has a market capitalization of £15.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Get Morses Club alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($259,520.38).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.