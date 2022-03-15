MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.