Morgan Stanley Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $360.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average is $367.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

