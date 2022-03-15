Morgan Stanley Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $19.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 89,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.