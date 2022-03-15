MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock valued at $79,714,697. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

