MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $786,003.96 and $814.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091760 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,534,418 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

