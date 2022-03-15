MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 618 ($8.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £360.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 709.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

