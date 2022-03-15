Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 950,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

