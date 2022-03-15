Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.09 or 0.00399925 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.13 or 0.06544977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.35 or 1.00112080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 53,807 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

