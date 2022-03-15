Mirror Protocol Market Cap Hits $127.53 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004208 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $127.53 million and approximately $81.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

