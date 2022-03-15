Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

